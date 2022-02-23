More than 127,000 Delawareans know they have prediabetes, according to Kat Luebke, YMCA of Delaware Community Health Integration Program Director. She fears that number might only reflect the tip of the iceberg.
"That's the number of people identified in Delaware as having prediabetes," she said. "Though, the statistics will show you that nine-out-of-10 people with prediabetes have no clue that they have it. So, while that is the number of people that have been identified by their healthcare provider who have prediabetes, we could speculate that a lot more have prediabetes here in Delaware. Unfortunately, in Delaware, we always trend a little bit higher than the national average when it comes to health risks and things like that."
Nationally, 34% of the adult population has prediabetes, putting them at high risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. With such a significant portion of the population at risk, the YMCA of Delaware is expanding access to the program to reach even more people on a journey for better health.
"In 2010, we launched our first Diabetes Prevention Program here in Delaware. We have seen a lot of success with that...but we always delivered the program in-person and in English," Luebke said. "We have now expanded to delivering the program in Spanish--we actually started two Spanish cohorts in September, and we have another one starting next month. We're also delivering the program in a distance-learning format, so people are able to participate online."
Reaching people where they are--in their native language or at home on the couch where they're most comfortable--is integral to a successful delivery of the important information this program has to offer, she said. Expanding into these avenues also makes sure YMCA is doing what it can to present the information in a way that can be received by the targeted population.
"Equity is very important to the YMCA of Delaware. We've tried to deliver the program before in Spanish, we just didn't quite have the right niche. And then, through some help with some community partners--like Westside Family Healthcare and the Latin American Community Center--we were able just to finally have the right people at the right time and get the program launched," Luebke said. "The Latin community actually has the third-highest risk for Type 2 diabetes, so it was really important to be able to deliver it in Spanish. Those who use that as their first language, they're going to be more successful in the program if it's delivered in the language that they're used to speaking most of the time."
The program looks at reducing risk factors for the 2.5% of the population whose prediabetes will develop into diabetes annually by focusing on healthy eating choices like portion control and balanced diets, and increasing physical activity and weight loss goals and how to map those goals out, as well as overcoming hurdles, roadblocks, and setbacks on the path to a healthier lifestyle.
For more information on joining the program, visit YMCADE.org/PreventDiabetes.