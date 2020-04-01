Archmere-alum Gregory Jasani is going through his residency in a Maryland emergency room as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in his state and the country.
Jasani went on to study at George Washington University School of Medicine and now works at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
As of late Tuesday night, Maryland officially has 1,660 positive cases, including 187 in Baltimore County, with 429 ever hospitalized, and 18 deaths.
SEAN GREENE, WDEL: What do we not know from the outside? What is it like being in an emergency room during COVID?
GREGORY JASANI: I think the thing that the public doesn’t know or doesn’t appreciate is the sense of dread that we feel as a result of this. At least in Maryland, we’re slowly starting to see the uptick in patients, I don’t think we’ve quite reached our max yet, it hasn’t gotten as bad as it’s going to be, but we all know that it’s coming. Every day you just walk in and you think ‘oh man, what is it going to be today?’ You know it’s going to be worse than the day before, but in your mind you’re just wondering how much worse. We’re doing the best that we can, but a lot of us feel like we’re just fighting a tsunami against this, and you know it’s going to keep going and going.
You see a lot of patients when you’re in an emergency room, is it different when it’s something with COVID?
Unfortunately, a lot of times when we see them, we don’t know if they’re positives as not. We as emergency physicians are the first people to see the patients who come into the hospital. While we do have the ability to test them, at our institution the fastest turnaround is six hours, by the time that comes back, many of those patients are out of the emergency department. We have either discharged them or they’ve gone upstairs into the hospital to be admitted. To be completely honest, we don’t know which of our patients have COVID. We make educated guesses, and right now we’re assuming everyone has it, and we’re taking the precautions we deem necessary for that. We don’t have that luxury, it’s a giant luxury.
What precautions are you taking to try to avoid getting it yourself?
I’m very fortunate at my institution that we haven’t faced many of the PPE shortages you hear about. My institution has actually fitted all of us providers with reusable M95s. It’s one that we can actually clean and reuse, which has been a blessing. We also have a gown that we wear with every patient. We’re trying out best in that regard to stay safe. We’re very fortunate to be at a well-resourced hospital with a lot of these extra protective measures. I know for a lot of my colleagues at smaller hospitals surrounding us, they don’t have that luxury.
You mentioned the dread, can you describe that that is like compared with a normal day in the ER with a horrible car wreck?
I’ll be honest, I’m very early in my career, but for me, this is more dread than I’ve ever experienced. I think part of it is because we know every patient that potentially has this disease increases our risk of contracting it. There are healthcare providers who have contracted this disease, some quite seriously. Every time you see a patient who may have it or does have it, you increase your risk of contracting it yourself. You do that one time, that’s one risk, but you that 20, 40 times, that increases our risk exponentially. You mentioned the dread of the shift, we always wonder what’s next on the horizon, be it a stroke or a car crash. The difference is if a patient has a car crash or a stroke that’s not going to take us out of the fight, whereas if we contract COVID, 1) we could pass it on to other patients who might not have had it before seeing us, and 2) once we contract it, we have to quarantine, and that means we can’t be out there taking care of patients, and at a time like this, that’s not something any of us want to do.
What if you did have to quarantine yourself and you’d be out of this fight for two weeks?
That would figuratively kill me. This is something the American health care system hasn’t seen in over 100 years and you hear the predictions on how bad this could potentially get. All of us got into medicine to save lives, I don’t think any one of us thought it would be quite dire like this, but that’s why we go to work every day, and that’s why we continue to go to work. To push back against this and keep that number as low as we can. For me to be out of the fight and not be able to provide patient care, that would be so antithetical to what I want to do and what gets me out of bed in the morning. I don’t mean to be cliché, but this is what we sign up for. We consider it an honor and a privilege to do the work we do at a time like this. I don’t think you’d meet anyone in this field who would willingly remove themselves from this situation at this time.
When you see the scenes from New Orleans with Mardi Gras and Florida with Spring Break, what’s the level of frustration?
It’s through the roof. I understand that a lot of young kids doing those things think this virus won’t affect them and that even if they were to contract it they would have a short and speedy recovery but that’s not actually what we’re seeing. To be fair, their numbers are a lot better than the elderly and medically vulnerable, but there is risk, even for that age group. More and more we’re starting to see more young patients who actually do need to go into the hospital because their symptoms are bad enough to warrant it.
You go through your typical day, have things changed as you leave now as opposed to before in terms of trying to avoid spreading it yourself?
Definitely. To be honest, when I would come home before this, I would come into the house and do a few things and didn’t really think about it. Now, the second I do when I get home is take off my scrubs and everything I’m wearing it and throw it in the wash and go shower. You can argue it’s maybe something I should have been doing all along because ER’s tend to be gross, unclean places, but it’s taken on a new significance for me now. I wipe down my phone, water bottle, and bad with Clorox wipes, which is something I hadn’t done before. It’s been a different routine. My wife is also in medicine, too, and both of us wash our scrubs in hot water the second we get home. Before, we would just throw it in the laundry bin. How much is that going to help? I don’t know. But it’s the small things we’re trying to do to make sure we don’t bring this home and stay in the fight.
What do people need to know about what’s going on inside of an emergency room to try to stop the spread?
The thing I want people to know is that we’re still here for you, and we’re open for business. We’re ramping up what we do in anticipation of COVID, but we recognize things like heart attacks and strokes don’t take a vacation just because there’s a global pandemic. We’re still doing the work to treat those and people with those diseases the best care they possibly can. In terms of what people can do to help us, and I’ll probably sound like a broken record, I’m sure people are sick of hearing this, is to please, please stay home. Staying home, while I recognize it might not be the most fun thing, limits the possibility that A) you contract the virus, and B) that you spread it to someone else. You staying home minimizes the impact that this virus has. If you don’t contract it or spread it to someone else, that’s however many less people who won’t be coming into my emergency department, and that makes it easier on me and the system to provide the best care to those who are seeking care. And this is another phrase I’m sure people are, this will flatten the curve. I want them to realize that sacrificing things now will go a long way towards helping me and my colleagues do the best jobs that we can.