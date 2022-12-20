A prisoner at the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown has been re-arrested after officials said he walked away from a work crew detail last week.
The Delaware Department of Correction said Matthew Larson walked away from a crew working in the Georgetown area on December 15.
The Millsboro-resident was arrested on Tuesday with help from the Delaware State and Millsboro Police Departments with an Escape after Conviction Warrant.
Lawson was in SCCC on 2 counts of violation of probation, and was went to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.