Pennsylvania State Police say escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante has been captured after nearly two weeks on the run.
Heavily armed police had descended on the South Coventry Township area, closing roads and telling residents to lock their doors. Cavalcante, 34, had broken out of the Chester County jail Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.
The capture was announced as the manhunt in rural southeastern Pennsylvania entered its 14th day. Heavily armed law enforcement officers had searched for the fugitive through a night of downpours and rolling thunder.
According to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Colonel George Bivens, the final night of the manhunt began with a burglar alarm that was tripped inside a newly established perimeter.
Residents in the 8- to 10-square-mile (21- to 26-square-kilometer) area of woods and farmland had been locked down at home as classes were canceled at local schools and police closed roads, searching vehicles at roadblocks.
Bivens said as more resources moved into that area, a drone with FLIR technology (Forward Looking Infrared) found a heat signature, however, a thunderstorm moved into the area delaying further advances.
Prior to 8 a.m. Bivens said about two dozens members of tactical teams moved into the area where the heat signature was located and surprised Cavalcante, who still tried to crawl through underbrush in an attempt to escape, and continued to resist arrest, although was not able to use the 22-caliber rifle which he had stolen the night before.
His escape effort ended when a K-9 from a U.S. Border Patrol unit from El Paso, Texas, moved in, and both the dog and the tactical teams subdued him. Bivens said Cavalcante was checked for a dog bite but was not hospitalized.
Cavalcante was transported to the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale in a police special operations vehicle to be processed. He was then seen shortly before 2 p.m. being led away from the troop in a white gown, and back into a special operations vehicle. It's believed he was being transferred to a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections facility.
Longwood Gardens, which shutdown for several days as it became the focus of the Cavalcante search, released the following statement:
Longwood Gardens wishes to express our deepest gratitude to law enforcement, authorities, and government officials for their tireless work in apprehending Danelo Cavalcante. We are grateful for the peaceful conclusion and thank all those involved in the search for their unwavering dedication. We look forward to our community returning to normal activity and look forward to welcoming guests back to the serenity and beauty of our Gardens.