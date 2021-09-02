Evacuations took place at a condominium complex at Rockland Road and Mount Lebanon Road due to flooding of Brandywine Creek on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Swift water rescue teams from about a half dozen New Castle County fire companies are on scene assisting Talleyville Fire Company in evacuating the residents.
The residents are being taken to Talleyville Fire Company where they are being assisted by the Red Cross.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials say the Brandywine Creek at one point was at 22 feet.
Wilmington Fire Department crews are now evacuating residents along Claymont Street with high water now in the area around 12th Street and Northeast Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.