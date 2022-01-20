Delaware hospitals need your help.
On Wednesday, the Delaware Healthcare Association (DHA) issued a call for volunteers to sign up and assist one of the First State's most important pieces of infrastructure as is struggles to keep up with a surging demand for service amid the worst peak of COVID-19 spread since the pandemic began.
"In times of crisis, Americans have always come forward and pitched in," said Wayne Smith, DHA president & CEO, in a written statement. "The hour of need is upon us. Delaware hospitals need your help to meet the great challenge that visits us and must be met. The COVID-19 crisis strains hospital staff and resources. WE NEED YOUR HELP! Delaware hospitals need volunteers to provide support to ensure our health care workforce can focus on patient care."
Volunteers who have prior healthcare experience would be helpful, the DHA said, but it's also important to fill non-clinical support roles with volunteering members of the general public who have no experience in the field at all, like Suzanne Stein, of Bear. She spoke with WDEL about what it was like.
After signing up through the Delaware Medical Reserve Corps, Stein said she's already dedicated time on three occasions at test administration locations or healthcare providers in Newark.
"I can really only speak for myself, but...in the time that we've spent sheltering in place and holed up in our houses, you look at the news and you feel kind of helpless," Stein said. "This is a way to really do something. This is a way to really give back. I forget who said it, but nobody can do everything, but everybody can do something. It's small, but it's meaningful, and the people that we help are so grateful and I think they really appreciate us being there. It was very rewarding, to me, for that."
That gratefulness for volunteers being there made the entire experience worthwhile Stein said, and healthcare workers are so excited for the extra hands they are happy to walk everyone through any process with which they need to learn and familiarize themselves.
"I did not get the sense that there was any kind of of chaos at the hospital, but they are overwhelmed. I mean, just like everybody else, they're experiencing sickness with people who are out because of COVID, so they're short staffed. And also there's a great influx of people in the hospital right now," Stein said. 'So they're just like us. They're understaffed and overwhelmed, but never did I get the sense that it was chaotic. Everybody, they seem to quite tired, but very, very patient and still very much invested in in doing their jobs to the best of their ability."
Because the healthcare agencies require all volunteers to be fully vaccinated, and offer a variety of roles to fill throughout the hospital regardless of experience level, Stein said she felt completely comfortable throughout the experience.
"It could be everything from screening people to stocking shelves--which is what I did last weekend--and I helped sanitize various areas of the hospital, just taking some of the burden off of people," Stein said. "It's not difficult work, but it's good work, and it helps. Every little bit helps."
Volunteers can sometimes be a "patientsitter" for non-COVID patients, Stein said, getting them blankets and just ensuring they're comfortable, while other times they can be asked to monitor the waiting room. Everyone who signs up, however, can indicate they do not want to interact directly with patients, as there is an inherent risk in the possibility of COVID unknowingly being present.
Preferring to stay away from others, Stein said she spent some time unboxing and restocking shelves of PPE and gowns, and was amazed at how quickly it flew off the shelves.
"They're going through them so fast. They cleared out an entire shelf in a day," she said. "It's not patient-facing, but it's helpful, because it's one less thing that somebody has to do later."
If anyone out there is willing and able, Stein encouraged them to pitch in if they can. The DHA is making the same appeal. Those interested should visit DEHA.org/hospitalhelp to fill out a volunteer form.