While there's always an abundance of lighthearted fun to be had on April Fools Day, a more sobering event kicks off that day as well. Child Abuse Prevention Month begins this year, as Delaware officials are set to host a series of events throughout April, with a campaign that's a bit of a departure from previous years, focused on spreading the word that everyone can be more involved in preventing abuse.
For starters, on Friday, April 1, 2022, to kick the month off, organizations are hoping everyone will help spread the message by flooding social media on #WearBlueDay2022.
"Make sure to wear your blue on Friday," said Trenee Parker, Director of the Delaware Division of Family Services. "Put it on your webpage, put it on your social media. That's another way that we can kind of get the message out there. So just a lighthearted suggestion to come out of this."
But while the month opens with a playful approach to messaging, it's a heavy topic and one on which a variety of organizations across the state hope they can engage the target audience--which is literally every person--to spread the word that any individual in every community can make an impact on addressing problems before they become problems.
It's a new angle for them, said Rosie Morales, Chief Policy Advisor for the Delaware Office of the Child Advocate and Chair of the CPAC Training Committee.
"That messaging...having that prevention focus--'How can we work together to prevent child abuse and neglect?'--I mean, we're not doing that just annually. We're doing that all year long, doing the important work that [Prevent Child Abuse Delaware (PCAD)] and the Beau Biden Foundation are doing," Morales told WDEL. "That intervention focus, which is reminding the adults in our community about making the call [to the Division of Family Services] recognizing the signs of child abuse or neglect...In the past, our messaging wasn't as prevention focused. We really focused on every adult's obligation to make the report. So I think it was key to focus on protective factors this year, and really identifying ways that we can support families in our community."
Another important message they want to convery, said Parker, was that there should be no concern in over-reporting incidents. The burden is not on the general public to determine if abuse is taking place. if there is even an inkling of concern, let the appropriate authorities know.
"We actually do have some helpful information that will guide individuals to what child abuse and neglect might look like, how it operationalizes itself, I guess, day-to-day," she said. "The thing that I always mentioned to people is that, if you have a doubt, just make the call. Let the professionals at my report line make those decisions, because we were trained in that process. As a regular citizen, you shouldn't feel the burden to know that something is happening. You really just need to have a reasonable concern that something is happening, and make the call--or make a report online, which is something we have available now--and we'll handle it from there. What we really need is just to have citizens invested in making sure that children are safe and families are supported."
Some individuals might not even realize the role they can play in helping avoid situations of potential child abuse.
"Preventing child abuse is everybody's job. Everybody has a role to play. [We're] trying to help folks understand ways that they can support families. I mean, people are doing things every day that help prevent child abuse," said Kellie Turner, PCAD Interim Executive Director. "If you are in the grocery store and you see a mom with a little toddler who's just having a hard time being in the cart, just engaging with that toddler and smiling, and telling the mom, 'I know what it's like to go grocery shopping with a small one. It's hard sometimes,' and just offering those words of support, those are things that really can deescalate a situation for a parent, and really help parents feel supported. That could make a huge difference for that child and that caregiver."
You can check out the full calendar of Child Abuse Prevention Month events and seminars