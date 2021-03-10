New Castle County Councilman Jea Street says he remembers vividly his first winter back working at the Hilltop Lutheran Neighborhood Center, when two high schools were murdered at Rockwood Park in January 1996.
"That was the first time that I went to a funeral for a teenager," Street told County Council Tuesday. "As long I live, and keep my mind, I will never forget the sound of that mother's wail, standing over her baby. It just never goes away. Nobody in the family 25 years later has recovered. Not the mother, not the father, none of the siblings, and all the sibling's children have basically been on lockdown because of their parents' fear of them going anywhere."
It is with that background that Street introduced a resolution calling for County Executive Matt Meyer to work over the next 120 days with the Department of Community Services and New Castle County Police to create a comprehensive plan to reduce gun violence.
"In my opinion, leadership is not speaking up and speaking out. Everyone is suffering from excuse-itis. Like everything else, if you try to get something for nothing, you'll get nothing. It's going to cost money to fix this."
Street said the plan needs to be comprehensive, focusing as much on "violence interruption programs" as day-to-day attempts to stop crime on the street.
"Several police chiefs from several departments have often said we can't arrest our way out of this. I agree with that. Prevention components have got to be put in. It's going to require street work, it's going to require people working in schools, it's going to require people working with stakeholders throughout the community, and it's going to cost money."
Councilman Bill Bell joined several colleagues in asking to co-sponsor Street's resolution, and said while County Council is looking to take the lead, it ultimately must be a team effort.
"I'd like to see a partnership between the state of Delaware, the Governor, the Attorney General's office, the chief law enforcement officer of Delaware. I'd like to see those folks step up and work with our County Executive, our Mayor, and our councils and communities."
Street said it's a problem that just brings sadness, and frustration.
"How difficult it is to keep going to these funerals and trying to deal with these families and get kids buried. Then I look at what happened statewide last year. An unprecedented number of shootings and murders, an unprecedented number of shootings and murders in the city, and we have unprecedented numbers of shooting and murders, most of which go unsolved."
The County Executive Office can spend up to $50,000 on consultant expenses without having to get prior approval of County Council.
County Council passed the "Strategies to Reduce Violence in and around the City of Wilmington" in 2005, but it was approved without funding, and the Wilmington Hope Commission was formed in 2006, but Street said they didn't receive enough funding to fulfill their mission.