An elected official gives up his office and pleads guilty to several charges following an investigation into a physical confrontation at one of his businesses - and what prosecutors say was an attempt to stonewall the probe.
41-year-old Justin King, now the former mayor of Camden, pled guilty to disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution, and pled 'no contest' to offensive touching.
Two 19-year-old men received minor injuries when they were confronted by King at his car wash last February. King apparently suspected they had caused mischief at his business. The Attorney General's Office said King suppressed evidence by overwriting potential video surveillance of the incident.
“Nobody is above the law or beneath justice,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “The problem with the defendant’s behavior is not just the charges themselves, but his troubling and frankly embarrassing display of aggression, irresponsibility, and disregard for the law. His decision to physically confront two teenagers was senselessly aggressive, and he is extremely lucky that the victims’ injuries were not more severe. As if that were not bad enough, he then almost immediately stonewalled the subsequent investigation. Mr. King’s actions and lack of self-control are not the behavior of a grownup, and certainly not the mayor of a town.”
In addition to resigning as mayor of Camden, King also serves one year of probation and must pay a $500 fine.