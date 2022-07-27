An ex-adviser to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed in a crash after police say a Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of Coastal Highway over the weekend.
Authorities on Wednesday said the driver initially fled but was cooperating with authorities. No charges were immediately filed in connection with the death of 43-year-old Sidney Wolf.
Delaware State Police say a group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride to Bethany Beach early Sunday, but the driver stopped and demanded that all six passengers get out after a dispute arose.
Police say Sidney Wolf got out and was hit by a passing car.
Wolf had been a senior policy advisor for Cuomo in Washington, D.C.