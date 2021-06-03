An ex-Delcastle Technical High School is accused of raping a former student.
Delaware State Police said they received a tip from the state Division of Family Services about a previous sexual relationship between James Berman, 48, and a student that occurred more than a decade ago.
Through an investigation, they learned the then-teacher and the then-juvenile student had an apparent sexual relationship that last a year, beginning in October of 2009.
Berman has not been an educator with the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District since 2014, according to troopers.
He was arrested Wednesday, June 2, and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, eight counts of fourth-degree rape, and two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual contact.
He was released after posting $124,000 secured bond.