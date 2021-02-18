A former pastor in the Dover-area is facing child sex charges.
Nicholas R. Benson, 39, of Dover was arrested on January 27, 2021, and charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust and three felony, second-degree counts of unlawful sexual contact with a person under the age of 18.
Benson was the pastor at Trinity Wesleyan Church in Kent Acres until October of 2020, according to the church's administration.
Delaware State Police told WDEL their investigation determined the victims of these alleged crimes were not affiliated with the church.
"We are saddened and disappointed to learn of the circumstances of Mr. Benson’s arrest," church administrators said in an email. "We are fully committed to cooperating with the authorities in their investigation in any way that we can."
Benson posted $21,000 unsecured bond and was released.