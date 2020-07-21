A former Legislative Hall employee is indicted on charges of felony theft.
Dawn Hill, a former employee over the Delaware Controller General's office, is accused of stealing cash that was raised as a retirement gift for longtime state Senate secretary Bernard Brady, who retired in 2018.
Hill had collected more than $2,700 from state representatives, state senators, and even the governor to send Brady on a farewell vacation overseas, but instead of giving the gift to Brady, she kept the cash for herself, the indictment said.
It is alleged that Hill had misappropriated the funds for herself for over a year. It's unclear how the money was spent.
The Delaware Department of Justice said Hill even wrote Brady a bad check for $2,790 in an attempt at restitution. Authorities said she closed the account from which the check was drawn more than nine months prior.
A Kent County Grand Jury charged Hill with felony theft over $1,500 with a victim over the age of 62 and one felony county of issuing a bad check over $1,500.