A former New Castle County Police officer and ex-football star who pleaded guilty in a violent domestic assault has been sentenced to less than two years in prison.
A judge sentenced Taylor W. Reynolds to 20 months behind bars last month. Prosecutors had sought two-and-a-half years. Reynolds had faced anywhere between six months and six years in prison.
In July, Reynolds pleaded guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor third-degree assault. He was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 following an assault inside the Newark apartment the couple shared with their then-1-and-a-half-year-old child.
Court records revealed Reynolds, who was 25 years old at the time, beat, strangled, and head-butted his then-girlfriend until she lost consciousness. The victim had to be hospitalized.
Newark Police said Reynolds then went on the lam for three days before turning himself into authorities.
Around the same time, WDEL reported Reynolds had also been sworn in as a New Castle County Police officer ahead of graduation from the 45th Police Academy; however, he was never given a gun or badge.
Reynolds was a star Newark High School quarterback, who went on to play pro for the Atlanta Falcons, but was released in 2017 without ever playing any games.