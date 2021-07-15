A former New Castle County Police officer and ex-football star admitted to a violent assault on his then-girlfriend.
Taylor W. Reynolds pleaded guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor third-degree assault on Monday, July 12, 2021, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
He was indicted by a grand jury in November of 2019 following an assault inside the Newark apartment the couple shared with their then 1-and-a-half-year-old child in July of 2019.
Court records revealed Reynolds, who was 25 years old at the time, beat, strangled, and head-butted his girlfriend until she lost consciousness. Then, police said they observed "fresh" injuries to her face, including a swollen and bruised lip, a gash above her right eyebrow, bite marks on her ears, and bruises to her back and legs. Police also also noted finger marks on the victim's neck, according to court documents. The victim was hospitalized.
Newark Police said Reynolds went on the lam for three days before turning himself into authorities.
WDEL was first to report that around the same time as the assault Reynolds had been sworn in as a New Castle County Police officer ahead of graduation, though the recruit in the 45th Police Academy was never given a gun or badge.
Reynolds, who was a star Newark High School quarterback and all-American cornerback at James Madison University, went pro as a rookie free agent with the Atlanta Falcons, but never played any games; he was released in 2017.
Reynolds faces anywhere from probation to six years behind bars at sentencing on September 24, 2021.