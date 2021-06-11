A perennial candidate in Delaware in the early-to-mid-2000s has been indicted on federal charges of mailing threatening communications.
Mike Protack, 64 is accused of using the United States Postal Service in the early part of 2021 to mail two separate communications threatening to injure another person. Details of the threats weren't divulged.
The case involved investigation by the Delaware State Police, New Castle County police, and the FBI
If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.
Protack, who's run in several Republican primaries for governor, U.S Senate, and New Castle County Council between 2004 and 2014, used to reside in Delaware, but has since moved to Seal Beach, California, according to the U.S. DOJ.