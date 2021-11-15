Former Wilmington City Council President Theo Gregory has been convicted of misdemeanor official misconduct.
Gregory was indicted in September of 2019 on charges of profiteering and official misconduct after an investigation found that he had used his position on city council to secure a city grant that prosecutors said would enrich himself and a non-profit he founded. In October 2016, Gregory revived Students Disabilities Advocates, Inc. (SDA), a private entity he controlled, which had been dormant for nearly two decades, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
After the 2016 election, prosecutors said Gregory told his successor, then-City Council President Hanifa Shabazz, that $40,000 in city grant funds were earmarked for SDA, the Delaware DOJ said.
SDA lacked non-profit status at the time, so an indictment charged Gregory further alleged to have used the Police Athletic League of Wilmington as a pass-through for the funds. One day after Mr. Gregory left office, PAL-W submitted a grant application, which was approved and signed by Shabazz in January 2017, requesting $40,000 for SDA as a pilot program.
The grant included in its budget a $20,000 payment to Gregory, who publicly acknowledged receiving at least $15,000, personally, prosecutors said. Gregory also admitted to the Wilmington Ethics Commission in April 2019 that his actions violated the Wilmington City Code.
“This conviction affirms that our state will not tolerate abusing public office and enriching oneself at the taxpayers’ expense,” said Attorney General Jennings in a prepared statement. “Delawareans deserve integrity and, at the bare minimum, lawful behavior from their public officials. I’m grateful to the jury, and to our team in the Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust, for ensuring that those who abuse their power and influence to break the law are held to account. We put this case before the people, and the people spoke.”
Gregory, faces up one year in prison at sentencing and a $2,300 fine. A sentencing date has not yet been set.