Former Wilmington Fire Department union president Joseph J. Leonetti Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 60 months in federal prison--more than what defense attorneys had hoped for, but far less than what prosecutors were seeking--for possession of prepubescent child pornography, which he distributed at least once to a group chat on messaging app Kik.
"This is a court of justice. Not a court of forgiveness," said presiding U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly during the sentencing hearing at J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building. "Of mercy? It depends. I don't think it's my job to show mercy. I think it's my job to be fair."
Fair was 60 months, he ultimately determined, which was slightly above the 42 months defense attorneys had been seeking for Leonetti Jr., but significantly less than that of prosecuting Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham L. Robinson, whose team had sought a sentence of 121 months. That request fell on the low-end of the scale used to determine appropriate punishments for crimes via the charges and mitigating factors in any given case, but was still too high for Connolly in what he multiple times called a "unique" case.
Leonetti Jr. had been indicted after a federal search warrant executed at his home in June 2020 led to the recovery of a cellphone that a forensic review revealed to contain nine videos and 500 cached images of child pornography. Four folders linked to a cloud-based storage drive containing another 2,000 images and 800 videos were also discovered in the Notes app.
A lengthy discussion during the three-and-a-half hour hearing was held around objections over one portion of the charges against Leonetti Jr., obstruction. Prosecutors argued his mere deletion of the app in question--used to communicate with and share child pornography of infants and children being abused among members of a group chat involving more than 50 people--when law enforcement arrived at his door both extended the time it took them to determine what crimes had been committed, to what level Leonetti Jr. was involved, and protected other members of the chat.
While cached history on the phone and Kik's own servers showed Leonetti Jr. had uploaded a video himself to the chat at least once, because of the data falling outside their window for how long Kik would retain it, they argued it was impossible to know what, how much, or for how long, Leonetti Jr. was specifically up to in the channel.
In a courtroom half-full of observers, the mood was somber, with roughly 25 people present to listen in on the outcome. Leonetti Jr. appeared before the judge in a suit and tie. He'd been under house arrest since his guilty plea.
Given the chance to express his own thoughts on the situation in which he found himself, Leonetti Jr. declined to speak publicly. One of his attorneys, John Deckers, said it was too deeply personal for his client to make a statement.
"He does not want to appear disrespectful, but it would be very difficult for him to speak," Deckers said.
Leonetti Jr. had submitted a written statement to the court, Deckers said, and Connolly confirmed he'd read it and would take it into account.
The judge was conflicted by what standard the former firefighter should be held. Because he wasn't a police officer or elected public official, his transgressions didn't invoke the same kind of betrayal as would the same action from someone sworn to uphold the law in the capacity of their duties, Connolly said. But he noted his possession of videos depicting young children being abused had to be reconciled with the duties he performed, and trauma he experienced, as a life-saving member of the community.
"There's a connection between your work career, and the trauma, and the effects. And you should be rewarded, it seems to me, as a person in your entirety, in the consideration of your entire personality, of your characteristics, that you did serve, and you risked your life on more than one occasion as a result of that service," Connolly said. "But it doesn't mean we can ignore the fact that you...at your discretion, crossed the line and engaged in witnessing and distributing child pornography. And so there has to be a message sent."
The former firefighter, who retired in early 2021, pled guilty on April 21, 2021, to the charges against him. He faced a maximum of 20 years in prison at sentencing.
After Connolly took a brief recess to mull over the arguments presented to him at the close of the trial, Leonetti Jr. and his wife shared a lengthy, tearful embrace as they awaited news of his fate.
In addition to the five-year prison sentence, Leonetti Jr. was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to child porn victims who've been identified and serve 60 additional months on probation following his release.
After the sentencing, Deckers said the judge achieved his hopes of providing a fair outcome.
"What I thought was Chief Judge Connelly provided a fair sentencing hearing, appropriately considered all relevant factors under the sentencing guidelines as set forth under the federal rules," he said. "I thought that Chief Judge Connolly was conscientious in applying a sentence that was supposed to be fair, and in fact, was fair. [Leonetti Jr.] has always accepted responsibility for his conduct. He's extraordinarily remorseful and is committed to making amends in every way that he can."