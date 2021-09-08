An excavating crew working on the site of the former Delaware National (Hercules) Country Club discovered a single car crash in a heavily wooded area Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021.
The body of the driver was still with the car and was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.
Delaware State Police investigators don't know when the crash occurred, but they say the car appeared to be traveling westbound on Lancaster Pike and missed the curve on a hill just above Hercules Road.
The car ran across the eastbound lanes of the road and into the woods where it hit a creek embankment and overturned on the driver's side.
Wilmington Police officers were also at the scene of the crash.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) had the road closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated.