The Delaware Association of Independent Schools (DAIS) expanded a previously scheduled vaccination clinic for teenagers to include children aged 12 to 15 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at St. Marks High School.
The organization said it was one of the first efforts not only in the state, but in the country, to start inoculating that age group.
DAIS Executive Director David Kubacki said the originally scheduled event was for teens aged 16 and older, but when the state on Tuesday announced the expansion of shots to the 12 to 15 age group, they decided to open up the clinic.
Kubacki said he scrambled to set up a registration system for the new sign-ups.
"So I sent it to the schools and they turned around and sent it to their families and within three hours we had about three hundred slots filled for twelve to fifteen year olds," said Kubacki.
Danyele Dove brought her daughter Gabrielle, a freshman at Archmere Academy, to the clinic and had no hesitancy in doing so.
"There's so many different strains going around so just knowing you have something in you to protect you makes it better," said Dove. "Now we can travel and hopefully we can get back to some level of normalcy."
Gabrielle said the past year has been hard on students.
"I'm kind of happy that now we are able to move towards a bright future."