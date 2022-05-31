Lt. Commander Sam Urato, a P-3 pilot of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, points to decals on the fuselage of the Lockheed WP-3D Orion 'hurricane hunter' aircraft representing the hurricanes it has penetrated during a hurricane awareness tour at Washington National Airport, Arlington, Va., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Hurricane season starts Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and it's looking busy because every factor out there is pointing to another nasty year in the Atlantic. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)