A faulty extension cord was the cause of a fire in Dover Thursday morning.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said a blaze on the 100 block of Claystone Drive in the Fieldstone neighborhood of Dover began just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Firefighters found fire coming from the attached garage of a one-story home, and the fire took about 30 minutes to be placed under control.
Investigators determined the fire started in the garage due to a failure in an extension cord.
No one was injured, including the home's occupant.
Damage was estimated at $100,000.