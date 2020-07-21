The Delaware State Fair is going to look much different when it kicks off Thursday due to the ongoing novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, but the steps being taken by organizers will at least let it go on in some form or fashion.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director for the Division of Public Health, said face masks are proving to be the most useful tool in combating COVID-19, and they're going to go a long way in helping the population stay safe while heading to the fair.
"I want to touch on face coverings, which are so very important," Rattay said. "We're going to first talk about the state fair, and many may be wondering, 'How can the state fair safely happen?' The state fair has worked very closely with public health, and Department of Agriculture, and others to get a safe plan in place, and we are really impressed with what they have been able to to come up with."
Part of those plans include the cancellation of a number of live performances and activities that just can't be hosted safely with effective social distancing in place.
"For example, some of the entertainment," she said. "They're are also going to be regulating the number of individuals who can come into the state fair, but they've also done things like getting hand sanitizer in a variety of places and will be ensuring that people who are not in the same household are social distancing, meaning they must be six feet or more apart."
People planning to attend should prepare themselves for that kind of experience they may consider an inconvenience, because it's for the safety of everyone that these rules are in place.
"[It's] very important to make sure people know that this is the expectation," she said. "Because social distancing will be challenging...everyone will be required to wear a face covering while they are at the state fair."
It's all about design and planned coordination, which Governor John Carney said makes for an effective approach to mass gatherings in the current climate.
"A lot of it has to do with the ability to control the environment in which the event occurs," he said. "[The fair is] over a week-and-a-half, so it's spread out a lot. I know that lots of the large events have been canceled. A lot of the events at the State Fair can be moved outside. If you think about what the state fair's going to be this year, it's going look like a 4-H gathering, with displays and that type of thing, with people spread out, lots of outdoor locations, lots of management by the fair staff."
An additional part of the plan is to just have everyone who decides they want to attend accept responsibility for their own decisions and actions. According to the Delaware State Fair website:
"Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit.
"The CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from Coronavirus. Guests should evaluate their own risk in determining whether to attend. People who show no symptoms can spread Coronavirus if they are infected, any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to Coronavirus. By coming to the fair, you acknowledge and agree that you assume these inherent risks associated with attendance."
Rattay pointed to new research which displayed face masks' effectiveness in reducing the spread of COVID-19, and said officials were leaning on it to help guide them as they make decisions to allow or bar certain activities at this time.
"Let's talk about some new science around face coverings, which is really quite impressive," she said. "You may have heard, probably six to eight weeks ago there were two hairstylists who were tested positive for COVID-19, and in looking at the time in which they were potentially infectious and exposing clients, it was identified that there were 139 clients that they had spent more than 15 minutes with and were less than six feet...And what they found was none of these clients who had been exposed became positive. This is because all the hairstylist in the salon, including the two hairstylist who were COVID-positive were wearing face coverings...This was really due to a local ordinance, and it really shows you how effective face coverings can be and also how effective these local requirements for face coverings are, so we wanted to share that with you today because we think it's such important science."
Carney agreed, and argued that, only through face mask usage, would we collectively achieve the long-term goals of a return to normalcy.
"The data is in. The study has been done. Face coverings work," he said. And if you think about it, if we want our children to go back to school--and we do--for in-person instruction, then we all should make sure we're wearing face masks because that's going to push the level of COVID-19-spreading in our state down in our community. It's going to protect vulnerable citizens, and it's going to put us in a position where we can educate our children safely. The idea of of a child losing three or four months at the end of last year, and a couple months or half a year this year, in their education career...[is] just really hard to wrap your head around."
He also expressed gratitude for the science now officially being backed up by federal officials.
"Face coverings matter," he said. "On the White House call just yesterday, we heard from the governors of Florida, of Texas, of Arizona, and other states who previously had not been as aggressively pushing face coverings, and they've seen the science as well. They know they have to do something in their states to contain the spread, and that's the most important thing that we can do...For those of you who feel like you don't need to need to wear a face covering or feel like it's uncomfortable under certain situations, think of bringing our children back to school so that they don't miss another day of in-person instruction. Face coverings work. Everybody wear them. And I heard that from the vice president yesterday, and every member of the White House Task Force."