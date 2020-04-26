Starting Tuesday, you'll have to wear a face mask if you want to be in a public place in Delaware.
Governor Carney Saturday changed mask-wearing from a recommendation to a requirement, effective Tuesday at 8 a.m.
The change is the 13th modification to the State of Emergency Carney issued March 13th.
Children under 12 aren't required to wear masks--in fact, the order directs anyone caring for kids 2 and younger not to put masks on them to avoid the danger of suffocation.
In issuing the mask order, Carney warned Delawareans not to become complacent as the battle against coronavirus continues, and said no one should leave their home unless it's absolutely necessary to get groceries, medication or exercise, or to go to an essential job.