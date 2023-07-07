On Facebook Marketplace, you never really know who you're buying from, so it can be a gamble for your safety and your wallet.
New Castle County woman, Heather Distefano is the latest scammer to be caught through the online shopping site, using the fake name Heather Jablonski.
Heather would put various items for sale, send a buyer to a random location, and then block them on social media.
The catch? She requested to be paid through Venmo or Cashapp prior to the customer receiving what they were trying to buy.
Two investigations are going on connected to her, but police warn that there could be more.
If you have information on Heather's whereabouts or anyone else she's victimized, call police or Crime Stoppers.