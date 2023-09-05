Delaware high school football teams only get 10 chances (at most) to make an impression, and even after two days of competition, their first onescould have major end-of-season ramifications.
There's a new playoff structure in DIAA for the second time in three years, as the classes all changed in size, and the always-competitive 2A (R.I.P. Division 2) losing three teams, but four playoff bids, means schedule and tight games could be the difference between making the playoffs or having to watch.
For those who don't know, here's now the DIAA Point Index, updated after switching to three classes in 2021, breaks down.
OUTCOME
WIN - 4 Points
TIE - 2 Points (Given OT is a thing, doesn't happen without outside factors)
LOSS - 0 Points
OPPONENT RECORD
.000-.499 - 0 Points
.500-.699 - 1 Point
.700-.899 - 2 Points
.900-1.000 - 3 Points
In General terms, if an opponent plays 10 games, which most in Delaware do, if they win 5 or 6 games you get 1 point, 7 or 8, 2 points, and 9 or 10, 3 points.
CLASSIFICATION
2 Bonus Points if....
1A plays a 2A or 3A
2A plays a 3A
Last year, these were the point indexes for the No. 8 seeds.
3A - Cape Henlopen - 26 Points (2.6 index)
2A - Newark - 36 Points (3.6 index)
1A - Saint Andrew's - 28 Points (2.8 index)
The long of the short of it is that bonus points in 2A will prove crucial, as the cut-off is very close to what you would get if you won all of your games against fellow 2A teams with losing records (4.0).
Each week we'll look back at some of the key games in each classification, and what they could mean going forward.
CLASS 3A
Manheim Central (Pa.) 37, Smyrna 36 - Losing to a top team in the Lancaster area is no shame, and should easily be a 3-point loss for the defending state champs, who mixed in new QBs Jacob Tiberi and Drew Marks excellently. Phoenix Henriquez (173) and Dior Mackey (104, plus 44 rush) each went over 100 yards receiving.
William Penn 34, Caesar Rodney 27 - Teams that won a combined 3 games last year were easy foes to motivate each other going into Week 0. Ryan White-Taylor with a 70-yard run, 87-yard kickoff return, and 56-yard reception proved to be too much for a CR team who trailed 22-0 at one point. Four teams in 3A aren't going to make the playoffs, and the path is a lot easier for the Colonials than the Riders after this win.
Middletown 41, Urbana (Md.) 14 - Like Smyrna, Middletown chose to find a quality out-of-state foe as opposed to playing a bottom-half team in the other half of 3A, but this paid off in a win that could be worth 6 or 7 playoff points. Austin Troyer threw five touchdowns to five different receivers.
Cape Henlopen 21, Red Lion 14 - You'll see this game mentioned again later, but Cape Henlopen gets a win over a team many think will be competitive in 2A, and with no penalty for playing down a level, as long as they have a strong record, this could be just as valuable to the Vikings as the Middletown victory was for the Cavaliers. A goal-line stand proved the difference.
NEXT WEEK'S KEY GAMES
Sussex Central (1-0) at Middletown (1-0) - Could easily be a semifinal preview. Middletown has dominated the past two years, and Central's close-call against Laurel has to be a warning flag that this could be a tough one for the Golden Knights.
Lake Forest (1-0) at Caesar Rodney (0-1) - It's Week 1, but a must-win for CR. Can undo the damage of the WP loss with a win against a team that should be competitive in the 2A chase, while a loss could begin to make it very tough to find four teams to finish with less points for the Riders.
St. Georges (0-0) at Saint Mark's (0-0) - Saint Mark's pushed hard to not be moved to 3A, and they welcome their former coach John Wilson back for their return to Delaware's top class. They had just one common opponent last year, Appoquinimink, with Saint Mark's getting a 20-16 win, while St. Georges lost 21-7. The next tier behind Smyrna, Middletown, and perhaps Salesianum, begins to get defined with this game.
CLASS 2A
Cape Henlopen 21, Red Lion 14 - Told you you'd read this again. For Red Lion, that goal land stand cost them a chance at overtime or a 2-point conversion win that could be the difference between 2 or 6 playoff points. Sophomore Evan Budinger threw for 250 yards for a Lions team that mostly scheduled aggressively out of 2A-1. Getting to 7-3 still very much in play, but just have to wonder if not getting the late touchdown is a conversation point in November.
Lake Forest 30, Odessa 14 - Odessa's move to 2A in their first year with a senior class didn't go the way the Ducks wanted. Both teams have aggressive schedules (although Lake doesn't have to play Appo and Middletown), so the Spartans finding a win here, with a real chance for a 3A victory next week, could pay off if 2A-3 is as wide open as Week 0 made it seem.
Milford 42, Mount Pleasant 0 - Mount Pleasant won this game 41-7 and 28-14 the past two years, but not this time. Jed Bell might have the Buccaneers immediately ready for that 2A playoff chase.
Salesianum 44, DMA 21 - It was a 23-14 game into the fourth quarter, before DMA's defense wore down against the numbers game of the Sals. Edward Emmens had some nice runs, and Frank Saleem broke some tackles for a TD reception, for an offense that should find better sledding in 2A. DMA could get 4 or 5 points out of this, and potentially some valuable defensive confidence, as well.
Delmar 49, Dickinson 12 - A win, but a head-scratching game to be scheduled for Delmar against a team that has been 2-17 in 1A since the reclassification. They get nothing meaningful out of this besides an above-par 4 playoff points.
NEXT WEEK
DMA (0-1) at Delmar (1-0) - This, on the other hand, is a fantastic out-of-district game for Delmar. Two teams with expectations to win, and very likely a loss still feeds at least a point, if not two, to the other. Another outcome that figures to be discussed in November.
Hodgson (1-0) at Caravel (0-0) - The "Backyard Brawl" used to be a Division 2 playoff preview, and while Hodgson is now in 3A, this figures to be a great test as Caravel is a 2A favorite, while Hodgson's 43-12 win over Howard raised some eyebrows. Was that game more about Hodgson, or Howard?
CLASS 1A
First State Military Academy 55, A.I. duPont 0 - It was just great to see A.I. duPont back on the football field. A.I. was reduced to just 680 students last year as the ongoing process of Red Clay's magnets and charters combining with outside private schools and other charters to completely dilute the consolidated nature of their traditional public schools. A.I. played hard, and the 9 band members looked to be having fun and provided fine entertainment at halftime. Hopefully more members of the A.I. community will join their team going forward. As for FSMA, Mark Lawrence had four rushing touchdowns, as they won just their second opening game in school history in Jeff Braxton's debut as head coach.
Polytech 58, James M. Bennett (Md.) 42 - Polytech only won 3 games a year ago, and defeating a Clippers team with a 26-game losing streak needed to be done. The schedule gets tougher for a while, but the Panthers have a building block in place.
NEXT WEEK
FSMA (1-0) at Charter School of Wilmington (0-0) - A 21-6 game a year ago in favor of the Force, and with FSMA having a new energy with a new coaching staff, this could begin to unveil who will be in the mix for a 1A run.
Saint Elizabeth (0-0) at Archmere (0-0) - Last year, this would have been a matchup of teams who lost in their respective Class Championship games. This year, it's a question as to who is ready to step up in the next year of these programs. It's a bigger game for Archmere given the 2A chase, but Saint Elizabeth will know a lot more about itself by Saturday evening.