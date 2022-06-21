Police say three people were stabbed in a fight in Ocean City, Maryland.
Officers called to the 10 block of Wicomico Street on Monday night for a report of a fight found three people with stab wounds.
The Ocean City Fire Department responded to provide medical care.
Police say one person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and another was flown to Christiana Hospital.
The third person was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury.
Police did not release details of their conditions.