Arson is suspected after four vehicles were burned at a New Castle-area tow yard Monday night.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office said the fire took place at about 6:30 p.m. at the CPG Citgo tow yard at 2036 New Castle Avenue north of New Castle.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before an estimated $30,000 in damage.
The Fire Marshal's investigation showed the fire was deliberately set, with anyone with information asked to contact 302-323-5375, or email Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov.