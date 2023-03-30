Jaden Springer scored 24 points as the Delaware Blue Coats held off the Capital City Go-Go 104-99 to reach their third straight G League Eastern Conference Final.
The Blue Coats were excellent defensively, with Springer contributing three of the 19 steals in the game, which were converted into 21 fast-break points.
Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung had 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists, as Delaware led for all but a three minute stretch in the 2nd quarter.
The Blue Coats advanced to face either Long Island or Cleveland, who will play the other semifinal on Friday.
The winners are slated to play Sunday night at either 8 or 10 p.m., with Delaware hosting if Cleveland pulls the upset over the top-seeded Long Island Nets.