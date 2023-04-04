Jaden Springer scored 43 points with Mac McClung added 35 as the Delaware Blue Coats defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 134-120 in Game 1 of the best-of-three G League Championship Series.
Rio Grande Valley scored the opening basket, but Delaware quickly took the lead and never gave it away on a night they shot 50% from the field in the victory.
Springer hit 14 of his 30 shots, including 5-for-8 from three-point range, and just missed a double-double with 9 rebounds.
McClung was even better from the field, going 11-for 21, while the duo went a combined 15-17 from the free throw line.
The victory in front of an announced 1,545 despite a 9 p.m. Tuesday tip in Wilmington reversed last year when Delaware was swept in two games by Rio Grande Valley.
The scene flips to Texas for Game 2 on Thursday night, with a potential Game 3 in Wilmington on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. if the Blue Coats can't clinch their first league title in franchise history, first.