The Delaware Blue Coats return to the G League Championship for a third straight season when they host Game 1 against Rio Grand Valley Tuesday night.
The 9 p.m. game starts a best-of-three series that is a rematch of last season's championship, when the Houston Rockets' affiliate swept Delaware and claimed the title.
The teams met just once in the regular season, a season-opening 138-99 Vipers victory back on December 27.
Delaware earned their way back to the championship after a 104-99 Conference Semifinal win over Capital City and Sunday's 108-94 Conference Final victory over top-seed Long Island up in New York.
Rio Grand Valley was the 6th ranked team in the West, and picked up wins over South Bay, Memphis, and Sioux Falls to earn a chance at their 5th G League title in franchise history, joining 2010, 2013, 2019, and 2021.
Game two of the series is Thursday night in Texas, the third game would return to Wilmington Sunday night at 8:30 p.m.