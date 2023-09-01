Ryan O'Connor threw for 346 yards and a touchdown in his starting debut as the University of Delaware defeated Stony Brook 37-13 in their season and conference opener Thursday night.
Delaware's revamped defense held the Seawolves to just a field goal in the opening half, while O'Connor got the Hens on the board with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kym Wimberly with 3:11 to go in the opening quarter.
After the field goal, Nate Reed responded with a 34-yarder for Delaware, and then a 9-play, 84-yard match ended with Marcus Yarns scoring on a 5-yard run with 35 seconds to go before halftime.
Yarns would break off a 53-yard touchdown scamper to start the third quarter, putting the Hens up 24-3.
Stony Brook would score the next 10 points, before Kyron Cumby's 13-yard touchdown ended a 61-yard drive, putting the Hens back up by 18.
Ty Davis then sealed the victory with a 50-yard pick six on the ensuing possession, and Delaware had their conference opening win.
Charles Harvin caught 5 passes for 100 yards, being one of the 9 Delaware receivers to catch a pass.
Yarns finished with 107 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries, as Delaware combined for 559 yards of total offense.
Delaware's defense collected three interceptions, with Herring snagging one to go with his team-high 8 tackles.
The Blue Hens play the second of their two season-opening road games next Saturday when they play at Big 10 foe Penn State.