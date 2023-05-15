The University of Delaware men's lacrosse team pushed top seeded Duke to the brink of elimination in the opening round of the NCAA Men's Lacrosse tournament but lost 12 - 11.
The Blue Hens stormed out to a 4 - 1 lead on three goals by Tye Kurtz before Duke recovered with Delaware leading 5 - 3 at the end of the first quarter.
The Hens added three more goals in the second quarter for an 8 - 5 halftime lead, but Duke responded on home turf with a 4 - 1 third quarter burst, knotting the game at 9 heading into the final frame.
Duke scored the game winner with four and a half minutes remaining, and were able to hold off the Hens at the end.
Kurtz finished the game with four goals. Goalie Matt Kilkeary had 15 saves.
Delaware finishes its season at 13 - 5.