The University of Delaware men's lacrosse team staged a huge fourth quarter comeback to knock off the 2nd ranked Georgetown Hoyas 10-9 in the first round of the NCAA men's lacrosse tournament Sunday night, May 15, 2022.
The Blue Hens jumped out to an early lead thanks in part to five big saves from goalie Matt Kilkeary but needed four goals in the final frame, including the game winner with just eight seconds left, to knock the #2 seed out.
In 2007 Delaware also knocked off the #2 seed in a first round upset which propelled the Blue Hens to a Final Four appearance that year.
Delaware advances to the tournament quarterfinals to face 7th ranked Cornell next Sunday in Ohio.