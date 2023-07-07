Dover's Madison Brengle is out at Wimbledon after losing a third set tiebreaker Friday morning.
Brengle lost to 21-seed E-Katerina Alexandrova in a nearly 3 hour match 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (10-7).
Brengle was twice within 2 points of victory, but couldn't reach the 3rd round at Wimbledon for the third time in her career.
The 114th ranked player in the world was tied at 5 in the second-set tiebreak, and initially was awarded the next point, only to have it overturned on replay, and she lost the last two points to force the final set.
In the third set, she led 6-5 and had that game at 30-30, but again Alexandrova won the last two games to force the super tiebreaker to decide the match.
Brengle fell behind 8-2 before winning the next 4 points, but could not complete the comeback.
The Delawarean's defensive style took advantage of 91 unforced errors by Alexandrova, but Brengle had just 13 winners against 41 unforced errors herself.
Brengle's trip to the second round should keep her in a position to receive a bid into the main draw at the U.S. Open in September.