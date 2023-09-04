Former Cape Henlopen standout Zack Gelof has been named the American League Rookie of the Month for August.
The Rehoboth Beach native hit 7 home runs with 15 runs batted in during his first full month in the Majors with the Oakland Athletics.
Gelof's call-up on July 14 has been a bright spot for a team tied with the Kansas City Royals for the least amount of wins (42).
According to MLB, Gelof became the first player in Athletics history to have 20 extra base hits and 20 runs scored in his first 28 games, and was the fastest to 10 home runs in the franchise's history, that includes Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco.
After a 2-for-4 performance with a walk in Oakland's win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, the second baseman is batting .266 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs with 15 walks.
Oakland does hit return to the east coast for the rest of the season.