With more storms moving into the region on Tuesday afternoon, there's still damage left behind by a series of thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Delmarva Power crews were still working to restore electricity to just over 500 customers in sporadic pockets across New Castle County.
Flooding continues on Route 9 south of Dobbinsville, while 6th Street at Ferry Cut Off, and a couple of surrounding businesses in New Castle, remain under water.
Trees were down on Center Meeting Road and Smithbridge Road in the Brandywine Valley along with wires down on Pyles Ford Road at Owls Nest Road.
The most significant damage might be to Walther Road where the Christina River washed out part of the road bed.
The road was closed pending evaluation of the issue by the Delaware Department of Transportation.