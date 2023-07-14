In the same week that his brother was taken in the Major League Baseball draft, a former Cape Henlopen standout has reportedly been called up to the Majors.
Zack Gelof will join the Oakland Athletics to start the second half of the season which begins Friday night at home against the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple reports.
The second baseman hit for a .304 average with 12 home runs and 44 RBIS for AAA Las Vegas in 69 games.
It backed up a strong 2022 campaign that saw Gelof move between the AA and AAA level, hitting a combined 18 home runs and 66 RBIs between Midland and Vegas while splitting between second and third base defensively.
Gelof was taken with the 60th overall pick by the Athletics in 2018, which coincidentally was the exact same position that his brother Jake was drafted on Sunday by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Gelof brothers joined Oliver Maull, who was picked in the 26th round of the 1981 draft, as the only former Cape Henlopen players to be taken in the MLB Draft.
Zack also started all four games for Israel in March's World Baseball Classic.
The bad news for local fans hoping to see Gelof in person is that the Athletics have already made their trip to Baltimore and don't play in Philadelphia this year. They do have a three-game set scheduled for August in Washington.
Gelof will become the third former Delaware high school product on a current major league roster, joining Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (Caravel) and Red Sox pitcher Brandon Walter (Hodgson).
Chad Kuhl of Middletown was recently released by the Nationals in June after going 0-4 in his 7th major league season. He has not made an appearance in the minors since being designated for assignment.
Fraley is hitting .274 with 11 Home Runs and 52 RBI in his second year with the Reds after playing parts of three seasons with the Mariners.
Walter was called up to Boston last week for the second time this season, and has allowed no earned runs in 5 innings, including earning a 3-inning save on July 8.
Gelof's likely callup would still leave two Delaware high school products on the Las Vegas roster, with pitchers Billy Sullivan (Saint Mark's) and Colin Peluse (Middletown) just one promotion away from the Majors.