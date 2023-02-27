Last March, Stefanie Kulesza had to watch from the sidelines as fellow Wilmingtonian Ber'Nyah Mayo and her UMass teammates celebrated earning a trip to the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in their hometown.
This week, she wants to play a role in getting to the dance.
Kulesza was recovering from a broken hand, and did not play in the 3-game run at the Chase Fieldhouse, eventually earning a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament where they lost to perennial powerhouse Notre Dame in the opening round.
"It was very unfortunate, and it did suck to watch from the sideline. Everybody wants to get in and get a bit of the action, especially in my home town. But I'm looking forward to this more because I'll be on the court, instead of watching."
Kulesza had a front row seat to watch Mayo, then a sophomore, score 15 points and 5 rebounds in the upset of Dayton, who had been 16-1 in league play before that championship game.
Mayo, a Saint Elizabeth alum, savored a moment she didn't get to experience at the Bob Carpenter Center in the DIAA Tournament.
"The best homecoming, ever. To know I got to home and play in front of my hometown, when I didn't win a title in high school, it was a special moment for me."
Mayo and Kulesza had never played on the same competitive team together until they moved to New England. Mayo was a class ahead of Kulesza, so she was already with the Minutewomen when Stefanie arrived.
"On the court it was obviously good, because it added a shooter to my team as opposed to having to guard her," Mayo said. "Off the court, she's a pretty cool person, and being able to build a relationship with her as time went on, she's cool."
Kulesza said she had to turn off the competitive juices aimed at her long-time rival.
"I will admit at first it was a little awkward because we hadn't interacted outside of basketball games. It took some getting used to each other, and over the past 2.5 years since we've grown our relationship."
Ward has been a key cog yet again for the 24-5 Minutewomen, who will enter this year's tournament as the top seed.
She's third on the team at 12.7 points per game, adding four rebounds and four assists a game, and said the recipe for a repeat isn't on the offensive side of the court.
"Defend and rebound, those have been the keys all year."
Kulesza has settled into a shooting role off the bench, currently fifth on the team in three pointers, and has 2.5 points per game in 12 minutes a contest.
Just playing a few minutes in the title game and being a direct part of a victory would mean a lot to the former Conrad star.
"I'm definitely excited to feel some emotion on the court, since last year I didn't really get to do that. I think if we were to win the A10 Tournament and make the NCAA Tournament it would be another indescribable feeling."
The Atlantic 10 Tournament begins on Wednesday with three opening round games.
UMass earned a double-bye as the No. 1 seed, and will face the winner of La Salle and George Mason Wednesday at 11 a.m. in their quarterfinal opener.
The tournament runs through Sunday's championship game set for Noon.