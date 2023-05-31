University of Delaware Football fans hoping that playing a big-name opponent would put a game on television are out of luck.
The Big Ten Conference announced today that the Delaware at Penn State game on Saturday, September 9 will be shown on the Peacock streaming service, and not on any of the Big Ten's TV partners (Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, or Big 10 Network).
NBC picked up the Big Ten's primetime package from ESPN/ABC for this season, but received the rights to put some games exclusively on their Peacock streaming service.
Of the 12 games involving Big Ten teams on September 9, the Delaware/PSU game is the only one not on linear television.
Delaware fans will need to subscribe to Peacock to watch the game, which is currently offering a $19.99 price for a one-year subscription, which includes other NBC Sports properties like the Premier League, French Open tennis, and also the WWE Network and "Premium Live Events" such as WrestleMania.
Rubbing the salt into Delawareans' wounds is that Peacock has been free for Comcast subscribers for several years, but that deal goes away on June 26, well ahead of the Delaware/Penn State game.
Streaming is not a novel concept for Delaware fans, as all home games for Colonial Athletic Association teams are placed on FloSports, which charges either $12.50/month or $95.88/annually, as of 2021.
UD's 2022 playoff games against Saint Francis (Pa.) and South Dakota State both aired on ESPN+, which currently has a $9.99/month price tag or $99.99/annually.
Despite the FloSports deal, the University of Delaware has had the option of paying to place their games on television, and the Delaware State, Towson, Monmouth, and Richmond games were shown on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
The CAA announced in February that the digital rights will remain with FloSports through 2026-27, with over 1,200 conference members' games behind their paywall.
Delaware's conference is the only Division I league with a partnership with FloSports, which has deals with Division II groups in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Gulf South Conference, and the South Atlantic Conference.
CBS Sports Network will televise at least 20 regular season CAA men's basketball games, along with the semifinals and finals of the men's tournament and the women's tournament championship game, but they have no television deal for football.
Penn State is the Blue Hens' only game that will not be shown on FloSports this season, as the other games are either played in Newark, or at a CAA opponent. Delaware has not announced if they will place any games on TV this season, or if Delaware fans will have to shell out extra money besides their cable bill to see their team this fall.