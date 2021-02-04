Delaware will get more than $2.5 million as part of a multi-state settlement with a consulting company that helped large pharmaceutical companies profit from the opioid epidemic.
The settlement with McKinsey & Company totals $573 million and marks the first multistate opioid settlement to result in substantial payment to states.
“These are the first damages Delaware’s recovered from the people responsible for the opioid crisis, but they won’t be the last,” said Attorney General Jennings in a written statement. “McKinsey helped Big Pharma profit – and profited itself – off of thousands of Delawareans’ pain and suffering. We can never bring back the lives that were lost in Big Pharma’s pursuit of profit, but settlements like this give us the resources to get help to those who are still grappling with the devastation that this epidemic has caused across our state.”
The state also has outstanding lawsuits against the Sackler family, who founded Purdue Pharma, and against other opioid manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies.
In the coming weeks, Jennings will work with partners in Dover to recommend legislation, establishing a commission to govern how opioid settlement funds will be spent.
"The opioid epidemic has devastated Delaware over the last 20 years. During this time, drug overdoses claimed thousands of Delawareans’ lives. The crisis has torn families apart, increased crime, and eroded the social fabric of communities. It’s also driven mounting costs in health care, child welfare, criminal justice, and other programs needed to combat the epidemic," said Jennings.