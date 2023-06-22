Certain formal internal police investigation results would be made public under a bill passed by the Delaware House on Thursday.
House Substitute 1 to House Bill 205 aims to amend the "Law Enforcement Bill of Rights" (LEOBOR), requiring reports in five situations to be publicly reported on a website:
- An officer’s discharge of a firearm at a person.
- An officer’s use of force that results in serious physical injury.
- A sustained finding of sexual assault (committed or attempted) or sexual harassment.
- A sustained finding of dishonest conduct, including but not limited to perjury, false statements, filing false reports, witness tampering, and destruction, falsification, or concealment of evidence.
- A sustained finding of domestic violence.
Currently, those investigation results are not accessible to the public, and State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown (D-New Castle/Delaware City) is looking for that to change.
"That secrecy leads to a strong distrust in the system, in that law enforcement is effectively policing itself."
Brown added that having the information be available to the public, could put increased scrutiny on officers who may have a patterns of excellent, and unacceptable, behaviors on the job.
"The public is shielded from knowing whether the officer sworn to protect their communities is a model cop, or someone who has a history of violating policies or harassing or injuring residents."
Thirty days after an investigation is completed, the new bill would require a detailed narrative, including the evidence, conclusions, and the names of the officers if there was "substantiated" evidence of misconduct.
Defense attorneys would also be allowed to access to prior sustained misconducts including perjury, intentional false statements or false reports, or destruction of evidence by an officer in an investigation or prosecution.
Police agencies would also be required to compile public lists of:
- The number of public complaints and internal complaints relating to police misconduct that the department received each year, broken down by subject matter of the complaint.
- The number of formal investigations undertaken by the department each year, and the number of complaints resolved without a formal investigation.
- The number of formal investigations that resulted in a sustained finding of misconduct, an unsubstantiated finding, or any other disposition.
Records would have to be preserved and posted for at least 25 years.
The bill would also change LEOBAR's title to "Police Officer's Due Process, Accountability, and Transparency".
HS 1 to HB 205 heads to the State Senate next.