Officials with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) said the use of electronic speed cameras has reduced the number of crashes in the I-95 work zone in Wilmington by 55-percent.
According to numbers presented this week by DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski to state legislators, there were 95 work zone wrecks through the first four and half months of the program, as compared to more than 200 through the same period last year.
Of those crashes last year, 32 involved injuries. This year that number is also down by half to 16.
The cameras initially went into place in mid-January in the Restore the Corridor work zone issuing warnings for the first three months, and then started sending out tickets on April 17th.
Even after the ticketing phase began, a driver's first violation was still just a warning, but DelDOT says there have been plenty of repeat offenders with over 26-hundred drivers getting ticketed.
The construction zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour, but violations aren't issued until drivers go past 57 miles per hour.
DelDOT says over 500 of the tickets have been issued for drivers going 58 miles per hour which results in a fine of $74.50.
The highest ticketed speed recorded? 95 miles per hour resulting in a $280 ticket.
DelDOT said the highest recorded speed is 110 miles per hour but because it was a first offense, only a warning was issued.
Since the cameras were set up speeds in the work zone overall have dropped by 10-percent on the southbound side and just over 8-percent for the northbound lanes.