One of Delaware's most popular trails is getting a facelift, and not everyone is happy about its future.
DNREC began paving work this week on a section of the Brandywine River Trail between Rockland Road and the Rocky Run Bridge that would transform a crushed stone surface into asphalt.
Work to develop a plan to improve the trail system inside Brandywine Creek State Park began in 2015, but after COVID-related delays, a final decision on the paving came in June 2022 after public meetings with the Delaware Parks and Recreation Council and Council on Greenways and Trails.
The paving has caught the ire of Save the Valley, and one of its leaders Jason Hoover.
"People love coming here to escape paved surfaces, so no one is asking for this to happen."
Delaware State Parks Director Ray Bivens said he understands Save the Valley's stance, but they don't understand the issues faced in maintaining the more natural surface.
"People love this trail, they don't want to see more stuff paved, but they're not seeing the consequences of the stone. We put 60 tons worth of stone on that trail because of storm events."
Much of that stone has ended up flowing right down into the river, necessitating the increased maintenance for the estimated 90,000 annual users of the trail.
"In this case, it is the most sustainable path for keeping the health of the park," Bivens said.
Putting asphalt in would not immediately make the trail completely ADA complaint, as several portions are above the 5% grade threshold.
Save the Valley said they've already sent 200 letters to DNREC and local elected officials calling for the cessation of the project before it heads any further north, saying they want more notice than a press release that was posted on February 16 and "Trail Closed" signs.
"We were notified a week ago that this project was going to happen again, and that was only because of the trail closure, that's the only notification that we got."
DNREC said initial project will cost $475,000, and that their comprehensive plan includes eventually improving the Brandywine River Trail up to where it meets the First State National Park, which continues close to the Pennsylvania line.
Before the second part of the trail is paved, the plan said they plan to adjust the names of some of the existing trails, rebuild or remove unsafe bridges, construct an accessible trail from the Nature Center to the Hawk Watch Trailhead, and either close down or update trail use in parks of the park.
Longer term goals include the continued Brandywine Trail paving, and adding an accessible trail along Wilsons Run. DNREC is also considering another way to connect across Brandywine Creek besides the heavily trafficked Rockland Road and Thompson Bridge Road crossings, the latter of which houses a trail on its wide shoulder.