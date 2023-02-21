The traditional snack for a soccer player at halftime are orange slices, but for Appoquinimink's T.J. Hastings, he chooses differently for a vital reason.
"I love Skittles. I like fruity candy, I don't like chocolate, I'm not a big chocolate guy, and Skittles are fast-acting."
The fast-acting nature of the popular rainbow colored candy is vital to Hastings, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes four years ago.
"At first, when it happened, I was like 'Oh, no, this is going to change the rest of my life, I'm not going to be myself.' But, that was at that time. Now I feel great, I've gotten past the point I can push past being diabetic and not let it affect who I am."
The three-time First Team Delaware High School Boys Soccer selection now plays with a glucose monitor, which connects to the phone of one of his parents, who will race out of the stands and alert the coaching staff or athletic trainer if Hastings' blood sugar levels get out of balance.
"I'm never going to feel 100%, because my sugar is never truly right compared to a normal person's. I just play my game, I give it all, and if something goes wrong with my sugar I just take insulin or eat candy and it just balances it out."
It hasn't slowed down Hastings' success, as he scored the winning penalty kick as Appoquinimink won the 2020 DIAA Soccer Championship, ending Salesianum's 10-year run of domination.
Hastings said his confidence at dealing with diabetes has been aided by looking at the professional sports ranks, where he has role models.
"Some pro athletes who are diabetic. Jordan Morris is on the US Men's National (Soccer) Team and he's diabetic, Marc Andrews (Ravens Tight End) is diabetic, so I look up to those guys and see where they got in life and I want to get there, too."
T.J. also took part in the the Diabetes Training Camp at the Spooky Nook complex in Pennsylvania, where he got to meet and play with some of the 37.3 million Americans -- roughly 1 in 10 -- who has some form of diabetes.
That camp meant so much that T.J. returned to Lancaster his past summer as a counselor, looking to pass on the lessons he learned.
"I just wanted to be there for the kids who were like me, because they were newly diagnosed. I just wanted to help them and be there for them and give them what they need to build the confidence I have now."
That confidence formed between Appoquinimink and playing with club team Sporting Delaware in events from California to the Carolinas eventually caught the eyes of some of the country's top soccer programs, including the University of Virginia, where he will compete next year in the competitive ACC.
T.J. said he wants to be a defensive difference maker for the Cavaliers.
"Definitely heading the ball, just jumping up for the headers on corners. Also, I'm very good defensively, I try to be a brick wall in the back."
Off the pitch, Hastings said he's not sure on a major, but knows he will have a time-management challenge balancing soccer with one of the top academic institutions in the country.
"I like money and I like math. What I want to become is a financial planner, but I also have been thinking about P.T.(physical therapy). I just like helping people and giving advice."
Those aren't just words. Hastings helped organize a Beads for Diabetes fundraiser in the Appoquinimink School District that raised money to fund scholarships to that Diabetes Training Camp.
Hastings was also honored as the 2023 Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Associations Buddy Hurlock Award for Inspiration winner.
There are 45 grams of sugar in a packet of Skittles, but for T.J. Hastings, they represent the ability to continue a soccer life, while inspiring others that diabetes does not mean the end of a sporting career.