Dover's Madison Brengle snapped a five-match Grand Slam losing streak with a straight-set victory over former French Open finalist Sara Errani at Wimbledon.
Brengle was leading 6-3, 3-0 when the match was suspended, and she finished off the victory over her Italian rival on Wednesday morning in London.
Madison's usual key to success is in forcing an abundance of unforced errors, but in this match she was able to hit 20 winners, just one less than Errani, but made just 14 unforced errors against 30 for Errani.
Brengle broke Errani's serve 7 times in the match.
It was Brengle's first victory in tennis' big four events since the opening round of the 2022 French Open.
Next up for Brengle is No. 21 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in a second round match on Thursday.
They have split two career matches, with Brengle winning in a Cleveland event in August 2022.