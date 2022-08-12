Jalen Hurts hit Dallas Goedert with a 22-yard touchdown pass to cap off the only drive for the Eagles' starters in a 24-21 loss to the New York Jets in their 2022 preseason opener.
Hurts connected on all six of his passes to four different receivers on the 80-yard march. Hurts initially scored on an 12-year run, before a holding call sent the Eagles back to the 22, but only delayed the touchdown by 8 seconds.
Following a Kyzir White interception, Gardner Minshew directed his own 20-yard touchdown drive on the Eagles' second possession, capped off by a 1-yard run by Jason Huntley.
The Eagles next six possessions led to either punts or a turnover on downs before Reid Sinnett found Kennedy Brooks on a 2-yard towndown pass with 1:40 to go to put the Eagles back ahead 21-17, but the Jets scored a touchdown with just 16 seconds remaining to win the game.
Hurts threw for 80 yards on his only drive, with Minshew and Sinnett each throwing for 81 yards.
Huntley finished with 48 yards on 16 carries.
The Eagles continue preseason play next Sunday afternoon in Cleveland at 1 p.m.