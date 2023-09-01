Mark Lawrence rushed for four touchdowns as First State Military Academy cruised to a 55-0 win at A.I. duPont Friday night.
It was a game of firsts for the Class 1A foes, as A.I. duPont was playing their first varsity football game since October 22, 2021, after roster attrition put a premature end to their 2021 season and kept them at a junior varsity level in 2022.
Meanwhile, FSMA has a new head coach in Jeff Braxton, who served as a collegiate assistant coach for over three decades with stops at Delaware State, Wesley, Towson, Hofstra, Fordham, Morehouse College, Bowie State, and Tennessee State, and is his first head coaching gig since spending three years leading Cheyney.
His Bulldog defense pitched a shutout, which included an early second-half pick-6 which forced the running clock.
Offensively, the ground attack featuring Lawrence and Javier Floyd overmatched the Tigers, with Phillip Price directing the offense.
It's only FSMA's second season-opening victory in program history, joining a 14-12 triumph over Red Lion to start the 2018 campaign, which was their program's second full varsity year.
FSMA figures to get a stern test next Saturday, when they return to New Castle County to face the Charter School of Wilmington at 11 a.m. next Saturday.
A.I duPont, who started this season with 25 players on their varsity roster, is home next Saturday night when they face 2022 1A playoff squad Indian River.