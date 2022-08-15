FILE - New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. There are moments — and they seem to be increasing — when Joe Flacco knows his teammates are laughing at him. Not for anything he's doing on the field. But the New York Jets quarterback is 37 years old — and that's downright ancient when you consider he's on a roster filled with guys who were still learning how to add, subtract and read when he was starting his NFL career. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)