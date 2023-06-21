2015 Delaware High School Baseball Player of the Year Brandon Walter is getting the call to the "Big Show".
Red Sox manager Alex Cora told media on Wednesday that Walter will either start or act as the long-reliever in the Red Sox's game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday afternoon.
Walter starred for Hodgson before heading up Route 896 to Bob Hannah Stadium with the University of Delaware.
Despite dealing with injuries, Walter became just the third Blue Hen to record 100-plus strikeouts in the season, and was third on Delaware's all-time list with 252 strikeouts when he graduated.
Walter was taken in the 26th round by the Red Sox in the 2019 MLB Draft, and worked his way to Triple-A Worcester in 2022.
The left-lander has struggled this season, allowing at least two runs in 12 of his 13 starts, with a 6.28 ERA, but did collect his first win of the season on June 11.
“He’s throwing the ball well,” Cora told MassLive. “There’s a few things we have to do. We’ve been working throughout the process down there in Triple-A to help him keep getting better as the level goes up. Stuff-wise, it’s very similar to what we saw in spring training. He’s still throwing strikes. Obviously, the swings-and-misses are not there compared to previous years. The last two or three, we’re comfortable he can actually come up here and compete, throw a lot of strikes from a different angle and give us a chance to win.”
The 26-year-old told MassLive putting on the Red Sox uniform is a life goal.
“Definitely coming into this year, for sure, one of my goals was to get here and contribute,” Walter said. “Not only to get here but to make an impact, earn the respect of the guys in the clubhouse and the staff here and the fans obviously, to the point where they trust me to give me the ball in any situation – down in the ‘pen, starting, I don’t really care. Just know that they’re confident in me to give me the ball.”
Walter will join current Nationals reliever Chad Kuhl (Middletown) as the only Delaware-born, Delaware high school products in the Majors. Kuhl is in his 7th season in the majors.
Caravel's Jake Fraley has 8 home runs for the Cincinnati Reds, but was born in Frederick, Maryland.
Walter will become the 13th University of Delaware alum to make the majors, and the first to debut since Ron Marianaccio.
Former University of Delaware catcher John Schneider is currently the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.